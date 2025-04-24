Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Senate considers move to ban guns in Burlington bars

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
A brown brick road leads forward towards a white structure. Buildings line the path and several groups of people walk in the area. It's a bright day, and the sky is mostly white with clouds, and yellow trees line the path on both sides.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, pictured in October 2024, is home to several businesses that serve alcohol that would be impacted by the proposed charter change.

The Vermont Senate Thursday afternoon gave its preliminary approval to a Burlington charter change that bans guns in businesses that serve alcohol.

The 17-12 vote was along party lines: All of the Democrats voted for it, and only Republicans voted against it.

Chittenden Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky urged her colleagues to support the bill.

"To be clear, this is not about taking people's guns away," Vyhovsky said. "This is about public safety and preventing predictable tragedies, just like we don't allow open flames at gas stations or drunk driving on our roads."

But Grand Isle Sen. Pat Brennan, who said he often carries a firearm at night when he visits Burlington, argued the proposal would make people less safe.

"I think we're creating a soft target, you know," Brennan said, "we've seen many school shootings — they're horrible, they're horrific, but this is adding another soft target to the list."

The measure is scheduled to come up for final approval in the Senate on Friday. If it passes, it will then be considered by the House.
