Sights and sounds of spring sugaring at Maple Open House Weekend

Vermont produces more than half of the country’s maple syrup. And on Maple Open House Weekend, dozens of sugarhouses across the state invite visitors in to see how it’s done.

University of Vermont Community News Service reporter Kate Lewton and editor Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer toured Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm in Stowe and Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington, and brought back this audio postcard.

This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript below.

Kate Lewton: I’m at Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm in Stowe. And I would not be recording without the help of Lew Coty, who gave me a working memory card when mine broke.

Coty is the longtime owner of Nebraska Knoll.

Lew Coty: I’ve been taking punishment here for close to 50 years now.

Kate Lewton: “Punishment,” of course, is tongue in cheek. Coty and his family have run this sugarhouse since 1980, and each March they tap 9,000 trees on the hillside.

Lew Coty: There’s definitely a lot of romance associated with it.

Kate Lewton: But it’s not all romance. The success of sugaring relies on weather, machinery and people, all of which occasionally have a will of their own.

Lew Coty: It’s a lot of hard work. It is extremely frustrating at times. But there’s something extremely seductive about it. And other days I just marvel.

Kate Lewton: For Coty, the magic of maple is that a gourmet food can come out of a tree. All you need is some blood, sweat, tears and an evaporator.

Lew Coty: That’s how I got sucked into it. And after 50 years, I still can’t give it up.

Kate Lewton: Sugaring is something quintessentially Vermont. And Coty says visitors from out of state flock to see it happen.

Lew Coty: I think they like to see the whole process, from the sap coming into the lines, through the reverse osmosis, into the evaporator, and from there into their cup.

Kate Lewton: Lynne Goldsmith is visiting Nebraska Knoll today. She’s a Stowe local. And more importantly, she’s a maple fanatic.

Lynne Goldsmith: I go through a gallon of maple syrup about every two months. I use a lot.

Kate Lewton: Goldsmith is a relatively new enthusiast. She got hooked after a friend gave her family-made maple syrup.

Lynne Goldsmith: That was my first exposure to maple overdose. And I’ve been powering through them ever since.

Kate Lewton: Goldsmith was at Nebraska Knoll to experience another first.

Lynne Goldsmith: I’d never had sugar on snow. And I wouldn’t have heard of it if I hadn’t been watching a cooking show where they had Alton Brown on a show called “What’s your Favorite Food?” And he said sugar on snow. And then when he described it, I’m like, “How is that possible?” Like pickles and donuts and — anyway, so I had to try it.

Kate Lewton: Lew Coty talks about sugaring as a meditative practice.

You can see it for yourself the next time you’re in Stowe. And maybe even meet Lew.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: I’m in the sugarbush at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington.

Hugo Beam: Let’s see how much is in it!

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: 5-year-old Hugo Beam is showing me how he collects sap from a metal bucket hanging from one of the maple trees.

Hugo Beam: Holy cow! Look how much sap is in there!

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: Hugo is here with his parents and older brother for the Audubon Center’s annual Sugar on Snow Party.

The day Hugo and I were there, more than 900 people came through to tap trees, collect sap, eat sugar on snow with a pickle, and spend time in the sugarhouse, watching sap boil over a wood fire.

That’s where 15-year-old Remy Guertin is volunteering. Remy is from Duxbury, and he says he’s been sugaring for as long as he can remember.

Remy Guertin: It’s really part of Vermont culture. I mean, every store you find maple that’s probably been made 10, 15 miles away. All the sugar makers know each other. And it’s just something like, everyone sees the buckets out, the tubing running, steam coming out, and it’s just, it’s sugaring season.

Steve Hagenbuch: The lighter stuff is a golden color and a very delicate maple flavor…

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: Steve Hagenbuch is giving a maple grading demonstration in the sugarhouse. He’s worked with Audubon Vermont for 27 years. One of his colleagues called him “Mr. Maple.”

Steve Hagenbuch: Maple is iconic Vermont. It’s way more than just a product that we produce. It’s a way of life and an identity for many people.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: Hagenbuch leads the Bird-Friendly Maple program. It gets maple producers across the region involved with bird conservation efforts. It’s all about being good stewards of the forest.

Steve Hagenbuch: Forests really do play lots of other important roles year-round, not just during the couple of weeks of the sugaring season, but also supporting birds and biodiversity and climate resilience and all the important things that forests do for us, sugarbushes are part of that.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: Little kids are running from tree to tree collecting sap around us. And Hagenbuch says he wants more people to understand how we get maple syrup — and really, all our food.

Steve Hagenbuch: Fewer and fewer people today are connected to the land. And so the more that we can do to have young people understand that maple syrup doesn’t come from a store, it comes from the forest and the people that are working out there to make it happen, that is something that we want to support as much as we possibly can.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: Hagenbuch says anyone who likes maple syrup should experience collecting sap on a cold, wet day in knee-deep snow.

Steve Hagenbuch: It builds character, being out there in the woods.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer: If you want to join the next big maple celebration, you can head to St. Albans at the end of April for the Vermont Maple Festival.