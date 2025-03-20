Vermont Senate votes for AI disclosure in political campaign ads

The Vermont Senate has given its final approval to legislation that requires all campaign ads to fully disclose whenever artificial intelligence has been used.

Concern about the deceptive use of AI was highlighted when a robocall was used to discourage people from voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary last year for Joe Biden — and the message was manipulated so that it seemed to come from Biden himself.

The bill affects all campaign ads produced within 90 days of an election.

Chittenden Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale successfully amended the bill to also include all ballot items that are considered on Election Day.

Rutland Sen. Brian Collamore said that while the new bill requires all campaign ads to clearly disclose when AI has been used, a total ban on the use of AI wasn't practical.

"We were cautioned by our Legislative Counsel that the likelihood of objections or First Amendment freedom of speech rights would increase had we chosen to go the banning route," Collamore said.

The measure will now be considered in the House.