Vermont Senate votes for AI disclosure in political campaign ads

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Two people stand amid desks
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Brian Collamore answers questions from Sen. Martine Larocque Gulick on the Senate floor during debate over a bill that requires disclosure of AI in political ads on March 19, 2025.

The Vermont Senate has given its final approval to legislation that requires all campaign ads to fully disclose whenever artificial intelligence has been used.

Concern about the deceptive use of AI was highlighted when a robocall was used to discourage people from voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary last year for Joe Biden — and the message was manipulated so that it seemed to come from Biden himself.

The bill affects all campaign ads produced within 90 days of an election.

Chittenden Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale successfully amended the bill to also include all ballot items that are considered on Election Day.

Rutland Sen. Brian Collamore said that while the new bill requires all campaign ads to clearly disclose when AI has been used, a total ban on the use of AI wasn't practical.

"We were cautioned by our Legislative Counsel that the likelihood of objections or First Amendment freedom of speech rights would increase had we chosen to go the banning route," Collamore said.

The measure will now be considered in the House.
Local News Government & PoliticsVermont LegislatureLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel

