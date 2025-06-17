Where to celebrate Juneteenth across Vermont
Juneteenth commemorates the day of June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed — when the Union army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed African Americans, as well as plantation owners and enslavers, that “all slaves are free.”
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, but communities around the country have a long history of coming together on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.
Federal offices including the U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Juneteenth. Libraries and town offices across Vermont will also be closed in observance of the holiday.
Here are some of the Juneteenth events taking place across the state:
Bennington
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
Thursday, June 19, 3-6 p.m.
Merchants Park
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and other sponsors are honoring Juneteenth with a family-friendly celebration featuring food, music and educational talks. More information here.
Burlington
The City of Burlington Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 21, 2-10 p.m.
Downtown Burlington
The city of Burlington is putting on a Juneteenth festival featuring a stacked lineup of performers and vendors. More information here.
Ferrisburgh
Free admission to the Rokeby Museum
Thursday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Rokeby Museum is offering free admission during its open hours on Juneteenth. More information here
Middlebury
Juneteenth Celebration
Thursday, June 19, 1 p.m.
The Residence at Otter Creek
Join Francois Clemmons for songs and words commemorating Juneteenth. More information here.
Rutland
Juneteenth Pride Strut
Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.
Rutland Free Library
The Rutland Pride Festival is kicking off with a pride strut in celebration of Juneteenth. All are welcome to join the walk from outside the library (which is closed for the holiday) down Center Street. More information here.
South Burlington
Juneteenth Celebration - SB Nite Out
Thursday, June 19, 5-8 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
The first SB Nite Out event this summer is dedicated to celebrating Juneteenth, highlighting BIPOC food vendors and organizations. More information here.
Truth and Justice Series - Juneteenth 2025: Beyond Celebration, Toward Justice
Tuesday, June 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
South Burlington Public Library
This event is part of the ongoing Truth and Justice Series held every fourth Tuesday until October at the library in South Burlington. This Juneteenth session will focus on what the holiday means and discuss the pursuit of truth and justice. More information here.
White River Junction
2025 Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 21, 2-4 p.m.
Lyman Point Park
The towns of Hartford, Bethel and Lebanon, New Hampshire, are holding a joint gathering in White River Junction with speakers, food, music and games to honor Juneteenth. More information here.
Winooski
Juneteenth in Winooski
Friday, June 20, 5-8 p.m.
Rotary Park
Winooski is holding an evening of musical performances, food vendors and activities like mini golf and block printing in celebration of Juneteenth. More information here.