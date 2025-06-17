Where to celebrate Juneteenth across Vermont

Juneteenth commemorates the day of June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed — when the Union army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed African Americans, as well as plantation owners and enslavers, that “all slaves are free.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, but communities around the country have a long history of coming together on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

Federal offices including the U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Juneteenth. Libraries and town offices across Vermont will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

Here are some of the Juneteenth events taking place across the state:

Bennington

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Thursday, June 19, 3-6 p.m.

Merchants Park

The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and other sponsors are honoring Juneteenth with a family-friendly celebration featuring food, music and educational talks. More information here.

Burlington

The City of Burlington Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 21, 2-10 p.m.

Downtown Burlington

The city of Burlington is putting on a Juneteenth festival featuring a stacked lineup of performers and vendors. More information here.

Ferrisburgh

Free admission to the Rokeby Museum

Thursday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rokeby Museum is offering free admission during its open hours on Juneteenth. More information here

Middlebury

Juneteenth Celebration

Thursday, June 19, 1 p.m.

The Residence at Otter Creek

Join Francois Clemmons for songs and words commemorating Juneteenth. More information here.

Rutland

Juneteenth Pride Strut

Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.

Rutland Free Library

The Rutland Pride Festival is kicking off with a pride strut in celebration of Juneteenth. All are welcome to join the walk from outside the library (which is closed for the holiday) down Center Street. More information here.

South Burlington

Juneteenth Celebration - SB Nite Out

Thursday, June 19, 5-8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

The first SB Nite Out event this summer is dedicated to celebrating Juneteenth, highlighting BIPOC food vendors and organizations. More information here.

Truth and Justice Series - Juneteenth 2025: Beyond Celebration, Toward Justice

Tuesday, June 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

South Burlington Public Library

This event is part of the ongoing Truth and Justice Series held every fourth Tuesday until October at the library in South Burlington. This Juneteenth session will focus on what the holiday means and discuss the pursuit of truth and justice. More information here.

White River Junction

2025 Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 21, 2-4 p.m.

Lyman Point Park

The towns of Hartford, Bethel and Lebanon, New Hampshire, are holding a joint gathering in White River Junction with speakers, food, music and games to honor Juneteenth. More information here.

Winooski

Juneteenth in Winooski

Friday, June 20, 5-8 p.m.

Rotary Park

Winooski is holding an evening of musical performances, food vendors and activities like mini golf and block printing in celebration of Juneteenth. More information here.