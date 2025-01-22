Frigid temperatures continue across Vermont, with relief expected over the weekend

Temperatures across Vermont dipped below zero degrees Tuesday night, reaching nearly 20 below zero in some parts of the state.

As we head towards the weekend, milder temperatures are expected to return, bringing daytime highs back into the 20s.

Meteorologist Adrianna Kremer with the National Weather Service in Burlington said an arctic air mass is sitting over the region.

"Last night we had clear skies, so that really allowed temperatures to really drop, and some light winds led to even colder wind chills," she said.

In some parts of the state, wind chills made it feel more like minus 25 degrees.

While the last few winters have been unusually mild in Vermont, this kind of a cold snap is pretty normal for January, Kremer said.

"We've actually already seen the coldest temperatures of the week," she said. "Last night was the coldest of them and it'll still continue to be cold this week, but temperatures will slowly warm as we head towards the weekend."



Tips for staying safe in below freezing temperatures

Cover your skin, dress in layers, stay dry and limit time spent outdoors in extreme temperatures to protect yourself from hypothermia and frostbite.

If you’re using your car to travel, make sure you have plenty of gas and stock it with supplies like high-calorie snacks, warm blankets or a sleeping bag, a battery booster, and hand warmers.

Shoveling snow in extreme temperatures can put strain on your cardiovascular system and even lead to heart attack. Dress warmly, cover your mouth and nose, and pace yourself — or ask someone else to clear your snow or contact Vermont 211.

Keep pets inside as much as possible. If they’re showing signs that they’re cold, such as shivering or acting tired or weak, bring them somewhere warmer.

Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning risks. Never run generators or kerosene heaters indoors, and make sure the vents for fireplaces, furnaces and other appliances are cleared of snow. Keep fresh batteries in your carbon monoxide detector, and if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, go outside into fresh air immediately and call 911.

Seek medical attention immediately if your body temperature drops below 95 degrees or if you’re experiencing symptoms like confusion, exhaustion or drowsiness.

Warming shelters

If you don’t have somewhere warm to go, try your local public library, call 211 or seek out one of these warming centers:

Daytime only:



Barre: Salvation Army, 25 Keith Ave., Jan. 21-24, 10 a.m . - 2 p.m.

Burlington: COTS , 95 North Ave., 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

, 95 North Ave., 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rutland: Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Jan. 21-23, 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Overnight:



Barre: Barre Auditorium , Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Burlington: Miller Center , 130 Gosse Court, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. (adults only)

, 130 Gosse Court, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. (adults only) Burlington: COTS, 58 Pearl Street, 5 p.m. - 8 a.m.

