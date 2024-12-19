A Colchester mobile home park rallied to become a village. A year later, here's what they've learned

It’s been a little more than a year since the Westbury mobile home park in Colchester became the Village of Westbury — the first new village established in Vermont in nearly a century.

Westbury is a sprawling, tree-lined community with 250 mobile homes on the east edge of Colchester. Residents say they love Westbury’s abundance of quiet, nature, and wildlife — one resident recently counted 43 wild turkeys on their property.

Marc Juneau is a teacher who has lived in Westbury for eight years. He said he fell in love with Westbury the day his real estate agent brought him there.

“When I got out of the car to see the unit on Webley Street, it was just a little slice of heaven,” Juneau said. “I couldn’t hear the traffic on 15. I couldn’t hear the traffic on Severance Road. You feel like you're at a campground, but you’re in the heart of Chittenden County.”

But a few years ago, Westbury residents almost lost their “little slice of heaven.”

In 2018, the mobile home park’s owner put the land up for sale. Some residents were afraid the land would be bought by developers and they’d lose their homes.

So the residents started organizing.

“There was an immediate, grassroots effort to see if we can’t save this somehow,” Juneau said. “So that big business doesn't come in, run it over, cut down all the trees and put up condos.”

There’s a Vermont law that allows residents of mobile home parks to compete with buyers to keep control of their land if it goes up for sale. And in 2019, Westbury residents came together, formed a housing co-op, took out a loan, and bought the property themselves.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Vermont Public Susan Shangraw poses on the way to pick up her mail at the Westbury mailroom on November 20, 2024. Shangraw has lived in Westbury for two years. “We enjoy it,” she said. “People are very friendly. We help each other out. It’ll be interesting to see how being our own village is going to be.”

But buying the park came with new challenges.

The co-op was now responsible for the park’s maintenance and infrastructure needs, like water, electricity, roads and snow plowing.

Because working-class Westbury is technically a private community, getting those services was complicated and expensive.

Gayle Pezzo is a longtime Westbury resident and community leader who was recently elected to the Vermont House of Representatives. She said she felt like, “there’s got to be a solution.”

Pezzo and her neighbors — including Colchester resident and community leader Ralph Perkins — started researching.

They found that Westbury might be able to get better rates on utilities and other financial incentives like state grants if they became a public municipality — a village — in addition to being a co-op.

When asked if he thought this would work, Ted Brady of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns said, “I think that’s a viable option.”

Once again, Westbury residents rallied to take control of their future.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Vermont Public Liam Astore poses while he shoots hoops on Westbury’s basketball court on November 20, 2024. Astore has lived in Westbury for two years. “I looked around and this was pretty much the only place that was actually affordable,” he said. “The amenities — the pool, the basketball courts — and the nature are what really make this place great.”

Becoming a village wasn’t easy.

The last new village in Vermont was established in 1933, so there wasn’t a modern roadmap. Westbury also didn’t have money for lawyers or professional support for guidance.

And the town of Colchester was skeptical about Westbury’s plans. Colchester pushed back for several reasons, including that they didn’t think becoming a village would help Westbury financially like the residents thought it would.

Still, last year, the majority of Westbury’s registered voters signed petitions to become an incorporated village of Colchester.

In August 2023, Pezzo presented the stack of more than 200 petitions at a Colchester Selectboard meeting, wrapped in a turquoise ribbon.

She said it was her understanding that, under Vermont statute 24 VSA 1301, once the Colchester Selectboard received the petitions, "the Selectboard shall create the village."

A month later, the Colchester Selectboard wished the residents “goodwill in their endeavor,” and the village of Westbury became official.

Residents of the new village of Westbury are still also residents of Colchester. They pay taxes to Colchester and use services like Colchester fire and police.

Currently, Westbury residents don’t pay any taxes to the village. In the future, though, Westbury residents could propose and vote on a budget that includes a tax to pay for whatever they’re asking the village to accomplish.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Vermont Public Westbury resident Aaron Edelstein meets his child Cayden at the school bus stop in Westbury on November 20, 2024. He says their family of four loves living in Westbury.

A year into life as a village, many Westbury residents say they haven’t seen big changes.

Harris Quesnel is a Westbury resident and member of the Village Board. He said they’re still working on getting the municipal utility rates they’ve wanted since the beginning.

“That’s the problem we’re having right now, is being on par with all the other villages,” Quesnel said. “We’re trying to get the same equity.”

On Tuesday, December 17 at noon, the Westbury Village Board is on the agenda at a Champlain Water District Board meeting. They plan to ask for the same wholesale water rate other municipalities get.

Joe Duncan who leads the Champlain Water District said he understands and supports what Westbury is trying to do. But Champlain Water District’s policy, which they updated this past June, is to only offer their wholesale rate to water distributors that serve larger towns and cities.

Olivia Conti / Community News Service Westbury residents Marc Daly, left, Amy Latulippe, center, and Harris Quesnel at a Westbury Village Board of Trustees meeting in November 2024.

Pezzo said, while this work can be challenging and slow-moving, it’s worth it. It’s all about fairness, equity, and resilience — getting out and trying things in an effort to protect affordable housing.

“We’re not looking for a handout,” she said. “We're looking for having control of our own lives and having the best possible place to live with integrity and pride.”

The Westbury Village Board said they welcome more participation and input from Westbury residents as they enter their second year as a village.

This story comes from a collaboration between Vermont Public and the Community News Service . The Community News Service is a program in which University of Vermont students work with professional editors to provide content for local news outlets at no cost. Production support for this story by Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer.

