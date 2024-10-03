Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Your concerns and questions are shaping Vermont Public's election coverage. What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Rutland voters share what's on their minds as they get ready to vote

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson,
Nina Keck
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Three people sit at a small table outdoors. One person is holding a microphone and wearing headphones
Kari Anderson
/
Vermont Public
Reporter Nina Keck, right, speaks with Jenel Ronn and Caty Manning at Vermont Public's ice cream social and listening session in Rutland on Sept. 13, 2024.

Last month, Vermont Public held an ice cream social and listening session in Rutland. It was part of the newsroom’s efforts to hear from as many Vermonters as we can about what issues they want candidates to address in the lead-up to the election.

Listen to the audio to hear voices from Rutland.

You can tell us what issues matter to you at vermontpublic.org/election. That's also where you'll find resources like a voter guide and interviews with the candidates that focus on the issues you raised as most important.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899.

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.
