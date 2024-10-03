Rutland voters share what's on their minds as they get ready to vote

Last month, Vermont Public held an ice cream social and listening session in Rutland. It was part of the newsroom’s efforts to hear from as many Vermonters as we can about what issues they want candidates to address in the lead-up to the election.

Listen to the audio to hear voices from Rutland.

You can tell us what issues matter to you at vermontpublic.org/election. That's also where you'll find resources like a voter guide and interviews with the candidates that focus on the issues you raised as most important.

