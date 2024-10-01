Vance/Walz vice presidential debate: Watch or listen on Vermont Public

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to participate in their first vice presidential debate on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Here's how to find it on Vermont Public.



Streaming

Video: Watch the debate live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.

This simulcast of the CBS debate will be followed by PBS News special coverage.

Audio: Listen via NPR on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).

The CBS debate simulcast will be followed by a special edition of The Middle live at 11pm.



TV

Tune into Vermont Public's main TV channel at 9 p.m. Find your local channel here.



Radio

Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 9 p.m. Find your local station here.