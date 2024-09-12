Gov. Scott says he won't vote for Trump, but stops short of endorsing Harris

Gov. Phil Scott said Vice President Kamala Harris had a strong debate performance against former President Donald Trump earlier this week — but he isn't ready to endorse her.

Still, during a press conference Thursday, Scott made it clear that he's ruled out voting for Trump — a position he also took in both 2016 and 2020.

"I thought Vice President Harris did very well and seems to be a very skillful debater," Scott said. "I will not be voting for former President Trump, but the question will be whether I vote for Vice President Harris. I think we still have a lot to learn about her."

Scott received criticism from some Vermont Republicans for not supporting the party's presidential nominee in the two previous elections.

He was asked if his decision this year would be more straightforward if he was not a Republican governor.

"Maybe. Yeah, I don't know, but I would like to hear more," Scott said. "As you know, I voted for President Biden last time around — probably the only Republican governor who did that. I'll do the right thing when it comes time."

Scott said he wants to learn more about Harris' policy positions on immigration, housing and the funding of law enforcement.