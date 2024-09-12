Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Scott says he won't vote for Trump, but stops short of endorsing Harris

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT
Vermont's governor, at a podium, in a striped tie and dark blazer
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott, seen here during a press conference in March, complimented Vice President Kamala Harris' performance in the Tuesday, Sept. 10 debate, but said he needed to learn more about her before giving her an endorsement.

Gov. Phil Scott said Vice President Kamala Harris had a strong debate performance against former President Donald Trump earlier this week — but he isn't ready to endorse her.

Still, during a press conference Thursday, Scott made it clear that he's ruled out voting for Trump — a position he also took in both 2016 and 2020.

"I thought Vice President Harris did very well and seems to be a very skillful debater," Scott said. "I will not be voting for former President Trump, but the question will be whether I vote for Vice President Harris. I think we still have a lot to learn about her."

Scott received criticism from some Vermont Republicans for not supporting the party's presidential nominee in the two previous elections.

He was asked if his decision this year would be more straightforward if he was not a Republican governor.

"Maybe. Yeah, I don't know, but I would like to hear more," Scott said. "As you know, I voted for President Biden last time around — probably the only Republican governor who did that. I'll do the right thing when it comes time."

Scott said he wants to learn more about Harris' policy positions on immigration, housing and the funding of law enforcement.

