Burlington will get 200 new electric vehicle charging stations with federal grant

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
Signs at city street parking say "EV" and "This space for electric vehicle parking only"
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Burlington downtown parking space is reserved for electric vehicles on March 1, 2024.

Burlington has received a federal grant that is set to increase electric vehicle charging in the city six-fold.

The roughly $5 million awarded to the Burlington Electric Department will go to installing 200 new public charging stations in the city.

The utility said it has committed to using at least 40% of the award to install chargers in neighborhoods that meet federal environmental justice criteria. That includes places with a high density of renters who don't have off-street charging, like the Old North End, downtown and parts of the South End.

"That also is going to include areas where we have, you know, a higher rental population, where we have, you know, more of the community that might, you know, have different barriers to driving electric," said Darren Springer, general manager of the Burlington Electric Department.

Springer said the utility plans to install more than 150 Level 2 chargers across town, and almost 50 Level 3 fast chargers.

The latter will let people charge their cars in a half hour or less.

More from Vermont Public: Vermonters are buying more electric vehicles, but parts of the state are still waiting for chargers

Springer said Burlington Electric hopes this will help more people in the Queen City decide they can switch to an electric vehicle.

"Our team is excited about the opportunity, over a multi-year period, to make what we really see as a generational investment in EV charging and in the electrification effort for Burlington," Springer said.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burlington Electric was the only entity in Vermont to receive a grant in this round of awards from the federal Department of Transportation.

Burlington Electric is sourcing community input on locations for new charging stations. Burlington residents and visitors can make suggestions here.

Tags
Burlington Electric, Electric Vehicles, Climate & Environment
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
Abagael Giles
