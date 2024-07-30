MAP: Heavy rainfall and flood warnings in the Northeast Kingdom

Massive rainfall in the Northeast Kingdom last night led to flooding this morning, with St. Johnsbury reporting a record 8 inches of rain. The town of Morgan, which also experienced flooding, reported 5 inches of rain.

Flood warnings remain in effect in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties.

A river gauge for the Passumpsic River crested at 16.4 feet at 6:15 a.m. That's lower than earlier this month when the river reached 21.30 feet, but comparable to flooding last December when the river reached 16.29 feet.

