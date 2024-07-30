Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MAP: Heavy rainfall and flood warnings in the Northeast Kingdom

Vermont Public | By Corey Dockser
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT

Massive rainfall in the Northeast Kingdom last night led to flooding this morning, with St. Johnsbury reporting a record 8 inches of rain. The town of Morgan, which also experienced flooding, reported 5 inches of rain.

Flood warnings remain in effect in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties.

Loading...

A river gauge for the Passumpsic River crested at 16.4 feet at 6:15 a.m. That's lower than earlier this month when the river reached 21.30 feet, but comparable to flooding last December when the river reached 16.29 feet.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message. Or contact the reporter directly at corey.dockser@vermontpublic.org.
Tags
Local News Local NewsFlooding in VermontNortheast Kingdom
Corey Dockser
Corey Dockser is Vermont Public’s first data journalist, a role combining programming and journalism to produce stories that would otherwise go unheard. His work ranges from complex interactive visualizations to simple web scraping and data cleaning. Corey graduated from Northeastern University in 2022 with a BS in data science and journalism. He previously worked at The Buffalo News in Buffalo, New York as a Dow Jones News Fund Data Journalism intern, and at The Boston Globe.
See stories by Corey Dockser
Latest Stories