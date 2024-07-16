Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Commission on the Future of Public Education starts its work

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
A sign in a grassy area in a New England town reads "School Budget Vote."
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
A sign reminds residents to vote on the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union school budget in Pittsford on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Prompted by this year's double-digit property tax spikes, lawmakers created a new Commission on the Future of Public Education.

On Monday, that 13-member body met for the first time.

It's tasked with looking at everything about how Vermont funds, governs, and delivers public education in order to come up with reforms that'll rein in costs and maintain quality and equity.

A preliminary set of recommendations is due this December, and a final report another year from that.

Former superintendent Meagan Roy, the panel's chair, says she's optimistic the group will accomplish its mission.

"It is a lot of work in a short time frame," Roy said. "And it's also exactly the work that needs to be done. And so when there is a sense of urgency around really important work, people tend to be able to make it work."

The commission's meetings are open to the public, and its agendas and minutes are posted to the State Board of Education's website.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
