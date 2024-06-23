Tornado watch issued for all of Vermont until Sunday evening

Tornadoes are possible in all counties of Vermont until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the state Sunday afternoon. A tornado watch covers large areas when conditions are right for tornadoes to form. “A few tornadoes likely,” reads the weather service bulletin.

The weather service encourages people to review their emergency supplies and plans so that they are ready if a tornado touches down.

Scattered hail and strong wind gusts are also possible.

The tornado watch also covers counties in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

