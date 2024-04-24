Vermont House passes bill that would outlaw untraceable ghost guns

The Vermont House on Wednesday afternoon gave its final approval to legislation that further regulates ghost guns.

Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled by their owners from individual parts.

The bill, S.209, requires individuals to take their weapons to a federally licensed gun dealer, so they can conduct a background check and emboss a serial number on the gun. It already passed in the Senate.

Rutland City Rep. William Notte, a Democrat, told his colleagues that it's currently very difficult for law enforcement officials to trace ghost guns when they're used in a crime.

"To not require serialization of firearms that are assembled in the home allows people a very large loophole to step through in possessing a firearm, and many people who would do this would do it for bad reasons," Notte said.

Opponents say the bill would be difficult to enforce, is not needed in Vermont and would likely face a court challenge if signed into law.

In 2022, the Biden administration announced a rule with similar regulations to address the proliferation of ghost guns. However, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a challenge to the rule.

