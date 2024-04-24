Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont House passes bill that would outlaw untraceable ghost guns

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
Close up on a 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP Photo
A 9mm pistol build kit is displayed outside the White House in Washington D.C., just before the Biden administration announced the final version of a federal ghost gun rule in 2022. If Vermont's ghost gun act becomes law, firearms built from do-it-yourself kits would need to be brought to a licensed dealer to receive a serial number.

The Vermont House on Wednesday afternoon gave its final approval to legislation that further regulates ghost guns.

Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled by their owners from individual parts.

The bill, S.209, requires individuals to take their weapons to a federally licensed gun dealer, so they can conduct a background check and emboss a serial number on the gun. It already passed in the Senate.

Rutland City Rep. William Notte, a Democrat, told his colleagues that it's currently very difficult for law enforcement officials to trace ghost guns when they're used in a crime.

"To not require serialization of firearms that are assembled in the home allows people a very large loophole to step through in possessing a firearm, and many people who would do this would do it for bad reasons," Notte said.

Opponents say the bill would be difficult to enforce, is not needed in Vermont and would likely face a court challenge if signed into law.

In 2022, the Biden administration announced a rule with similar regulations to address the proliferation of ghost guns. However, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a challenge to the rule.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsCriminal Justice & Public SafetyGunsVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories