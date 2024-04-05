Nor’easter blankets state with early spring snow, causes widespread outages

A nor’easter blanketed Vermont with snow reaching up to two feet in places Thursday, downing power lines and cutting power to tens of thousands of people across the state.

While stronger than the sort of snowstorm Vermont usually sees around this time of year, the nor’easter wasn’t completely out of the ordinary, said Adrianna Kremer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Burlington.

“With these late season nor’easters we see a lot of elevationally-dependent snowfall, so you can see there’s a wide range of measurements ranging anywhere from just four inches all the way up to two feet,” Kremer said.

The last time the city of Burlington measured this much snow in April was in 2000, when a total of 19.1 inches of snow fell over the month. So far this year, the city is at 10 inches.

At the peak of power outages Thursday, Vermont utilities reported just over 34,000 customers without power. By the following morning, just over half of that number were still without power.

The state will warm up over the next couple of days, replacing one New England tradition – nor’easters – with another: mud season.

