Condos, hotel planned for former Green Mountain College campus

The owner of the former Green Mountain College campus in Poultney wants to convert three school buildings into condos and a destination hotel.

Raj Bhakta with Regenerative Land Holdings LLC has applied for an Act 250 change-of-use permit to create 18 residential condos and 93 hotel units.

The former college’s main dining hall will remain an event space with an added micro-distillery. According to the permit, the campus library will be repurposed as storage space and storm water runoff areas will be expanded.

The 185-year-old liberal arts college closed in 2019 and was bought the following year by Bhakta for $5 million. Bhakta’s wife runs a private school on the property.

