Condos, hotel planned for former Green Mountain College campus

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:28 PM EDT
The 185-year-old Green Mountain College closed in 2019 and was bought the following year by Raj Bhakta for $5 million.

The owner of the former Green Mountain College campus in Poultney wants to convert three school buildings into condos and a destination hotel.

Raj Bhakta with Regenerative Land Holdings LLC has applied for an Act 250 change-of-use permit to create 18 residential condos and 93 hotel units.

The former college’s main dining hall will remain an event space with an added micro-distillery. According to the permit, the campus library will be repurposed as storage space and storm water runoff areas will be expanded.

The 185-year-old liberal arts college closed in 2019 and was bought the following year by Bhakta for $5 million. Bhakta’s wife runs a private school on the property.

Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
