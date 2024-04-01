Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

USPS announces new location for Montpelier post office displaced by summer flooding

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
A man in a hat speaks into a microphone outside, with a group of people standing behind him.
Burgess Brown
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Peter Welch speaks at a rally for the post office in Montpelier on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Welch joined the other members of the Congressional delegation in signing a letter in November asking for the post office to be restored.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday confirmed that it plans to reopen a full service facility in downtown Montpelier in the next few months.

Postal Spokesperson Steve Doherty said the new temporary facility will be located in Montpelier's City Center complex.

Montpelier lost its post office when the historic July floods caused enormous structural damage to the city's federal building. Since then, local officials, Gov. Phil Scott, and Vermont's congressional delegation have grown increasingly frustrated by USPS failing to restore services to the city.

Doherty said the process was delayed in part because it was difficult to find a suitable building in downtown Montpelier.

"For the type of facility that we need there are specific needs," Doherty said. "Like, for instance, a loading dock where trucks can back up and deliver mail, that kind of thing that we can't really just set up in any some place that a doughnut shop or a book store might be able to."

The decision to finally open a facility is a key part of the city's overall flood recovery efforts, said Ben Doyle, chair of Montpelier's Commission for Recovery and Resilience.

"By the Post Office returning to the downtown, it says that this place matters, that the Postal Service is there that recovery is on its way," Doyle said. "It's a long, long journey, right, but this is just one step in returning to what's next for Montpelier."

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
