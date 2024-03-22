Storm expected to bring 8 to 15 inches of snow to Vermont Friday into Saturday

Recent warm weather made it seem like winter was on its way out in Vermont, but a large, widespread snowstorm is expected to sweep the state this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts central and northern Vermont will receive between 8 to 15 inches of snow Friday night. Meanwhile, southern Vermont faces a wide-ranging forecast of 2 to 12 inches of snow.

As of 530 am, Fri, March 22...Winter Storm Warnings (pink) & Winter Weather Advisories (purple) have been issued. Much of today will be dry as snow will not move in until this eve. Prepare today, because travel will likely be very hazardous on Sat! Power outages are also expected pic.twitter.com/xjVfnIlgfG — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) March 22, 2024

Snowfall is predicted to begin at midnight, with warm winds slowly making precipitation wetter and heavier by early morning. Weather Service forecaster Marvin Boyd says that could create icy conditions for areas like Rutland.

"There's still going to be hazards associated with ice cretians, some slick, hazardous road and pedestrian surfaces, especially the secondary and tertiary streets where they aren't treated, the untreated surfaces," Boyd says.

Boyd also says southern Vermont has the highest risk of seeing power outages due to heavy, wet snow.

Dan Shepard from the Vermont Agency of Transportation says winds could reduce visibility Saturday.

"But what the wind does when it's blowing across the snow is it takes some of the moisture out and it will eventually start blowing across the road and causing some snow drifts," Shepard says.

Shepard also says the heavy, wet snow causes tree limbs to break over roadways. He says if Vermonters need to drive tomorrow, be prepared to get stuck in traffic due to accidents.

Shepard recommends leaving early, making sure tire pressure is high and keeping a full gas tank.

This weekend is Maple Open House Weekend, when many sugar makers invite the public to visit. Many of the events have been moved to Sunday, in anticipation of the winter storm. If you are planning on going to sugar houses this weekend, check your local weather forecast and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association website for updates.

