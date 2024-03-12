Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Legislature, congressional delegation continue to push USPS to reopen Montpelier post office

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
A man in a hat speaks into a microphone outside, with a group of people standing behind him.
Burgess Brown
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Peter Welch speaks at a rally for the post office in Montpelier on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. He recently said the failure of the U.S. Postal Service to reopen Montpelier's facility is part of a much bigger mismanagement crisis at the agency.

Vermont lawmakers and U.S. Congress members are continuing to speak out months after Montpelier's post office closed due to the July 2023 flooding and never reopened.

The Vermont Senate on Tuesday called on the U.S. Postal Service to reopen Montpelier's facility as soon as possible.

For months, residents and businesses have had to travel to East Montpelier or Barre to access most postal services.

"The lack of a post office in our downtown is an equity issue for people who don't have access to a car or who have other mobility issues. It has economic impacts, as it is cumulatively costing Montpelier businesses a significant amount of money as they now have to take time to drive out of town to put packages in the mail."
Washington County Sen. Anne Watson

The state's congressional delegation wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the early fall asking for a prompt resolution to this issue. But they've never heard back from him.

Sen. Peter Welch says the failure of the U.S. Postal Service to reopen Montpelier's facility is part of a much bigger mismanagement crisis at the agency affecting postal service in rural America.

"What I'm finding out from talking to my colleagues is that this problem of postal mismanagement and disregard, and disregard for the legitimate concerns of our citizens, is widespread," Welch said.

More from Vermont Public: Hundreds rally to restore Montpelier post office months after losing it to floods

In late January, the USPS said the announcement of a replacement facility would be made within a week, but it's issued no specific timetable since then.

Vermont Sen. Anne Watson, a Democrat/Progressive from Washington County, says the current situation is untenable.

"The lack of a post office in our downtown is an equity issue for people who don't have access to a car or who have other mobility issues," Watson said. "It has economic impacts, as it is cumulatively costing Montpelier businesses a significant amount of money as they now have to take time to drive out of town to put packages in the mail."

Watson said a copy of the Vermont Senate's resolution will be sent to Postmaster General DeJoy, but she said she would need to travel to Barre to mail it.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
