Vermont House approves legislation that would penalize attempted auto theft

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
A wooden gavel on a table with a blurry bookshelf in the background.
vladans
/
iStock
Rep. Tom Burditt, who introduced the bill, said it could result in more people being incarcerated, but that it would also "get people the help they may need."

The Vermont House Wednesday afternoon gave its strong approval to legislation that gives law enforcement more tools to prosecute car theft.

West Rutland Rep. Tom Burditt, a Republican, told House members that there are car thefts where prosecutors are reluctant to seek the full penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The bill creates a new crime known as "attempted auto theft," which allows up to five years in jail.

Burditt says the legislation could result in more people being incarcerated.

"It's also going to get people off the street — it's going to get people to the help they may need because most of these crimes are committed by, you know, people who are addicted to some kind of substance and they need help. If they're still out on the street, they're not going to get that help," Burditt says.

The bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration.

Criminal Justice & Public SafetyVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
Bob Kinzel
