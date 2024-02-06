Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

New mentorship program will support Black and Latino men at University of Vermont

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published February 6, 2024 at 9:47 AM EST
The bell tower of a chapel rises above a campus where a person is walking on a sidewalk
Hasan Jamali
/
Associated Press
The Ira Allen Chapel, a landmark in Burlington, Vt., is pictured Monday, November 27, 2023, on the University of Vermont campus.

The University of Vermont is launching a mentorship pilot program for Black and Latino male students.

The "Young Men of Talent" program aims to create networking and professional development opportunities for students of color in a effort to reverse a decline in college enrollment among Black and Latino men.

Jaydeen Santos is assistant director at The Mosaic Center for Students of Color at UVM.

"An issue for many years for us is that we don't necessarily see as many men come into our center looking for support," Santos says. "And a lot of the men also aren't retained to UVM, and specifically for Black and Latino men. They just aren't coming to ask for help when they need it, and then they either transfer out or just stop going to school altogether."

Santos says participating students are interviewed to gauge interests, then matched with a career professional. A New York-based nonprofit called CFES will also help with resume writing and interview skills and provide emergency funding for textbooks and computers.

Santos says UVM is looking for more professional mentors and local businesses who can hire students for paid summer internships.

