New airline at Burlington airport expands flights to North Carolina, Florida

Breeze Airways will begin offering flights from Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina beginning in May.

Travelers can fly on the twice-weekly flights, which are part of a new seasonal route, starting May 23, according to a press release from Breeze Airways.

The airline also announced that it will begin a one-stop, no-change-of-plane service to Jacksonville, Florida, also starting May 23.

The flights to Raleigh-Durham and Jacksonville will run on Thursdays and Sundays.

This Wednesday, Breeze Airways begins nonstop flights from Burlington to Tampa, Florida. Following that launch, the airline will begin carrying nonstop flights to Orlando — that kicks off on Feb. 14. Flights to both cities run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In October 2023, the budget airline JetBlue announced that it would be dropping it's one route from Burlington to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Jan. 4. In a letter to the company, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, along with Rep. Becca Balint, asked the airline to reinstate service to Burlington. In December, JetBlue's CEO said the company expected to restore the route after the slot waiver (which allows airlines to suspend routes temporarily and then return to them in the future) expires.

