Gov. Phil Scott reverts to pre-pandemic spending norms in proposed fiscal year 2025 budget

Republican Gov. Phil Scott delivered a fiscal year 2025 spending plan Tuesday that reverts to pre-pandemic norms.

That's after a period of historic growth in state spending, during which Vermont’s general fund budget rose on average by 7.5% annually over the past five years.

The budget enacted by Vermont lawmakers last year required a general fund increase of 13%. Scott’s $8.6 billion budget plan would limit growth in FY2025 to less than 3.6%.

More from Vermont Public: Capitol Recap: Vermont's economy shows resiliency ahead of Gov. Phil Scott's budget address

In a briefing to reporters before the budget address Tuesday, Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin said one-time infusions from the federal government have allowed Vermont to invest more than $1 billion over the past three years in housing, climate and broadband initiatives.

The state has largely exhausted those funds, Greshin said Tuesday. And state revenues, according to economists, are expected to decline by about 5% in the next fiscal year.

“In past years, I had a list about as long as this table of initiatives we were going to tell you about,” Greshin said. “And this year, we’re reverting to the historic norm.”

“In past years, I had a list about as long as this table of initiatives we were going to tell you about. And this year, we’re reverting to the historic norm.” Adam Greshin, Finance Commissioner

Thanks to a revenue upgrade that state economists delivered last week, administration officials said the governor’s budget does not include any cuts or reductions to existing programs and services. And the spending plan includes some modest investments in new initiatives.

They include:



$4.9 million to expand Vermont’s opioid use disorder treatment system

to expand Vermont’s opioid use disorder treatment system $9.9 million to expand skilled nursing facilities

to expand skilled nursing facilities $1.7 million to fund 20 mental health workers in state police barracks

to fund 20 mental health workers in state police barracks $12.5 million to help municipalities match FEMA assistance with flood hazard mitigation

to help municipalities match FEMA assistance with flood hazard mitigation $1 million for the unsafe dam revolving loan fund

for the unsafe dam revolving loan fund $1 million in start-up funds for a youth psychiatric inpatient facility

As it has been in part years, housing remains the top priority. But Scott has made clear in recent months that his legislative agenda would focus on regulatory reform — not direct investments — and his budget proposal reflects this. In the last two years alone, Vermont has directed over $250 million to bring new homes online.

Line items in Scott’s budget this year are far less ambitious, but include $6 million to bring blighted rental units up to code, and $4 million to help low-income homeowners make improvements to septic and wastewater systems, and $2 million for a manufactured home improvement and repair program.

This story will be updated.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld: