9 highly underrated things we're grateful for now that Vermont has its power back

Vermonters, rejoice: After a wild, windy last week, the state has its lights back on.

As of Sunday night, no households were reporting power loss according to VTOutages.

The number of outages from the most recent storm peaked at around 28,000 households on Saturday morning, which was similar to numbers from another storm earlier last week.

Weather events that are more likely to cause widespread power outages are becoming increasingly common as climate change makes Northeast winters warmer and wetter.

This morning as a snow storm moved into Vermont, the VTOutages map did show a little more than 100 households losing electricity, but as of 4 p.m., most of those got restored, too.

Also restored, the ability to …

Open the refrigerator:

Make coffee:

Leave the dog unsweatered and dignified:

Read books without a flashlight:

Not have to channel True Detective to find those lost glasses:

Free the forehead (from the headlamp):

Flush the toilet:

Finally get back on that website:

And stop cosplaying like it’s the Victorian era:

Until the next storm, Vermont!

