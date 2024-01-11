6 Vermont State Police troopers placed on administrative leave

Six Vermont State Police troopers stationed at the St. Johnsbury barracks have been placed on temporary paid administrative leave, a VSP spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The troopers were placed on leave pending an internal investigation into on-duty conduct, according to the Caledonian Record, which first reported the story.

Trooper David Garces was placed on leave on Dec. 27. Five other troopers — Colin Connery, Elisabeth Plympton, Luke Rodzel, Gabriel Schrauf and David Wicks — were placed on leave on Jan. 5, said Adam Silverman, a spokesperson for the state police in an email on Wednesday.

Silverman did not release any additional information about why the troopers were put on leave.

The agency is working to maintain full police coverage in the region despite the staffing shortages at the barracks, Silverman said.

“We are doing so primarily by having troopers who are assigned to surrounding barracks report instead to the St. Johnsbury Barracks to work their regular shift as needed,” Silverman said in an email on Wednesday. “In addition, some troopers are working overtime assignments as necessary to provide for full staffing.”

The state police barracks in St. Johnsbury covers Caledonia and Essex Counties. It provides primary law enforcement services for a number of towns including Barnet, Burke, Newark and Peacham. When fully staffed the barracks has 21 troopers.

