Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont taxpayers will foot the $16.5 million in EB-5 fraud settlement

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST
The green and blue leaf-shaped logo of ski resort Jay Peak atop a stone pile foundation sits in a field of green grass.
Wilson Ring
/
Associated Press
Jay Peak was one project supported by foreign investors through the EB-5 program.

The state of Vermont last year agreed to settle a civil case with victims of the EB-5 fraud in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont taxpayers will now be footing the bill for the $16.5 million settlement.

Gov. Phil Scott presented lawmakers with a mid-year budget plan on Friday that allocates $9.5 million in state funding for the first payout of the settlement.

Attorney General Charity Clark told Vermont Public last year that the state’s insurance carrier would cover those costs. But she told House lawmakers earlier this week that the company, AIG Property Casualty, had denied the claim.

That means Vermont will have to cover the costs from its own general fund, which is supported by tax revenues generated in state.

More from Vermont Public: Attorneys for EB-5 investors could get $5.5M from state settlement

The state will have to make additional payments during the next two fiscal years as well.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsEB-5Northeast KingdomCriminal Justice & Public Safety
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories