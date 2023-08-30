Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

Attorneys for EB-5 investors could get $5.5M from state settlement

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
A wooden gavel on a table with a blurry bookshelf in the background.
vladans
/
iStock
The state of Vermont settled more than 30 lawsuits regarding oversight of the EB-5 program in July.

Attorneys for investors defrauded in the EB-5 scandal could get $5.5 million from a settlement reached with the state of Vermont.

The remaining funds will likely go to investors.

According to recent court documents, plaintiffs who haven't received their green card are in line to get more money from the $16.5 million settlement.

More from Vermont Public: AG Charity Clark says proposed $16.5M EB-5 settlement will protect state from future lawsuits

Payments could range from $1,000 to $75,000.

The state of Vermont agreed in July to settle more than 30 lawsuits that alleged it didn't properly oversee the EB-5 program — which granted green cards to foreign investors who poured money into economically depressed regions. Seven years ago, federal regulators revealed that two prominent Northeast Kingdom developers embezzled more than $200 million through the program.

A federal judge still needs to sign off on the payment amounts — and a bar order, which would prevent any future lawsuits from being filed.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsEB-5Court System
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Related Content