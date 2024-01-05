Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai leaves Vermont after judge renews arrest warrant

Daniel Banyai, the owner of a controversial military-style training facility in West Pawlet, has left the state following an environmental court judge’s renewal of a warrant for his arrest, according to police affidavits filed in court this week.

In a ruling on Dec. 4, Judge Thomas Dirkin found that Banyai was still not complying with a previous order to remove several unpermitted structures from his property. That decision came after Banyai allowed Pawlet town officials to inspect his property.

Dirkin, in his Dec. 4 order, directed Vermont State Police and the Rutland County Sheriff to file statements every 30 days documenting their attempts to carry out the warrant. Banyai was also told to turn himself into Marble Valley Correctional Facility by Dec. 22, according to the Dirkin's order.

But Banyai left the state shortly after the judge issued the order, court documents say. Banyai’s attorney Robert Kaplan told Vermont State Police Lt. Douglas Norton on Dec. 13 that Banyai had left Vermont and had no plans to return, according to an affidavit Norton filed in court on Wednesday. Banyai did not turn himself in at Marble Valley Correctional Facility either, the affidavit says.

“We are continuing to work on executing the warrant in accordance with the court’s orders," said Adam Silverman, a spokesperson for VSP, in an email on Friday. “Due to the sensitivity of ongoing law-enforcement operations, we are unable to comment further.”

Rutland County Sheriff David Fox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Kaplan, Banyai’s attorney, also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Dirkin first issued an arrest warrant for Banyai earlier this year, a rare move during an environmental court case, after he determined Banyai was in contempt of court for ignoring multiple orders to remove the unpermitted buildings from his property.

Banyai and the town of Pawlet have been at odds since 2017 when Banyai built Slate Ridge, an outdoor shooting range on his 30-acre property. According to the town, Banyai started operating a firearms training facility without proper permits.

Neighbors who complained about Slate Ridge say Banyai and his accomplices terrorized and threatened them.

Banyai has said he wasn't operating a paramilitary training facility and that the property is primarily a farm, the Bennington Banner reported.

