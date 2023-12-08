Bennington Banner reporter breaks down latest after inspection of Daniel Banyai's Slate Ridge

The organizer of a paramilitary training facility in Pawlet is once again facing an arrest warrant.

A judge ruled Monday that Daniel Banyai’s property, Slate Ridge, remains non-compliant with court orders following an inspection of the property last week.

This is the latest development in a years-long saga involving confrontations with neighbors and ongoing legal battles.

To learn more, Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki sat down to talk with Michael Albans, who covers the story for the Bennington Banner. This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Jenn Jarecki: Can you start by telling us about this reordered arrest warrant for Daniel Banyai?

Michael Albans: The township, through Merrill Bent, who was representing the town, filed a motion to reinstate an arrest warrant that was issued in July and that had expired. And the judge initially held off because the case is now in the hands of the [Vermont] Supreme Court for an appeal on certain issues in the case, it's also being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court Second Circuit. But the appeals court gave jurisdiction back to the environmental Judge Thomas Durkin, to do as it needed to see that either this arrest warrant is forthcoming, or that they can still continue the fines as they see and use their discretion. So, the motion was then granted recently after this recent inspection on [Nov.] 27. And as it stands right now, he has not been arrested, but it is in full force. And they also added many different conditions. Because if you recall, the first arrest warrant had an expiration date. It does not have one now until the property is in compliance. It also directs specifically the Rutland County sheriff and the Vermont State Police to enter the property and to report to the town in written form what the progress is, if they have not arrested him. It also asks any law enforcement to make the arrest as well. So, they've kind of stepped it up at this point.

Jenn Jarecki: I understand it also requires Daniel Banyai to turn himself in to the Department of Corrections by Dec. 22. Was that in the earlier version?

Michael Albans: That was not. They gave that as an option, but now it's giving a date and it's saying exactly where he needs to turn himself in, which would be the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center in Rutland.

Michael Albans / Courtesy of the Bennington Banner Daniel Banyai allowed a long-awaited inspection of his property by Pawlet town officials on Monday, Nov. 27.

Jenn Jarecki: So what work needs to be done to bring Slate Ridge into compliance?

Michael Albans: The biggest thing I noticed is, there were two firing ranges still in existence. Now, some of the structures and the stands were all removed and it was grassed over. However, the earthen berms that surround those areas — imagine a four- to six-foot berm around the perimeter — are still there. And I believe that that was part of the order, which needed to be removed and flattened to match the rest of the area. And that has not been done, and I imagine that would take a lot of effort to do.

And I think that if Mr. Banyai wants to indeed turn this into his organic farm and live his life and be able to shoot some guns once in a while, that would be fine. However, I don't think it's ever going to be the kind of facility that he envisioned, and I think he knows that.

Jenn Jarecki: Michael, you were one of a small group of people allowed at this inspection. What was that like? Can you describe the scene for us?

Michael Albans: It was really interesting because I had no idea I was going to be allowed on. I had reached out to Mr. Kaplan to see if I could come, and I believe his answer was "less than point 1% chance of doing that." But I showed up at the gate. There were numerous members of the town, three people that were going to inspect. There were a couple of other news organizations, and we were just outside. It was a cold, damp morning. Mr. Banyai walked down, and there was some negotiation on a last-minute motion because there were some people that were on the property that the township was a little nervous about. So, they were asked to leave. And I watched both Merrill Bent, Robert Kaplan and Mr. Banyai looking at me and pointing. All of a sudden Merrill Bent came over and asked if I would like to join them as a witness because Mr. Banyai had numerous television, video and still cameras that were documenting this. I believe he's making some kind of documentary in the long run of what happens here.

So, they asked me to come on, and I immediately was confronted by Mr. Banyai, who got in my face a little bit about our past coverage and what he took exception to. But I also said that part of his objections were that no one was ever telling his side of the story, and I said we have reached out to him numerous times to get comment on stuff and he never answered us, but eventually he started answering us. And then he turned around and kind of changed and said, "Okay, maybe we can talk later." And I took him up on that after the inspection.

Michael Albans/Bennington Banner / Courtesy Daniel Banyai (left), Robert Kaplan (middle), and Pawlet attorney Merrill Bent at Banyai's gate ready to begin the inspection of his property.

Jenn Jarecki: Merrill Bent, whom you've mentioned, the Pawlet town attorney, and Robert Kaplan, Daniel Banyai's attorney, both hinted at feelings of relief immediately following the inspection. Do you think either side even wants to be taking part in this ongoing legal battle?

Michael Albans: At least in the beginning, I think that they didn't realize it was going to come this far. Mr. Banyai said to me that he's lost a lot here. He's lost his occupation, he was supposed to have this training facility that he felt really strongly about. Whether that's paramilitary training or not, some people believe it was a paramilitary training. I'm not 100% sure of that. He did tell me who had been there. However, in the beginning of all this, there was some groups, questionable groups that did post on his site and were at his site. So, you know, like with most things, the truth sometimes is in the middle somewhere. And on Merrill's side, I've spoke to neighbors, and there's a lot of fear. People are putting in security devices in their houses, and they've lost that sense of quiet, rural Vermont security that we all cherish and love.

Jenn Jarecki: What is on your radar as you continue to cover the issues surrounding Slate Ridge?

Michael Albans: I do think that he is, at some point going to be arrested, or turned himself in. I think that we're looking for that in the next couple of weeks. And I think that if Mr. Banyai wants to indeed turn this into his organic farm and live his life and be able to shoot some guns once in a while, that would be fine. However, I don't think it's ever going to be the kind of facility that he envisioned, and I think he knows that.

And as far as the town goes, and [his] neighbors, I think they just want to get back to a place where they're not hearing explosions and gunfire all weekend and get back to normal, and save some face honestly. This has been a long road for them too. I can't even imagine all the motions and all the legal maneuvers that's been happening on both sides. This is a small town, you're talking about West Pawlet is an extremely small town, and they never had the resources to do this kind of thing, especially to the point where it's gotten to now. So, I think all sides might be okay with this going away at some point, and that's why I think once he's in custody, he realizes that he's got really no more options, save for a U.S. Supreme Court decision, which I don't think would go well. I think that this is going to settle but you know, there's always that outside chance that he digs in, and they're gonna have to go get them. So, if that happens, unfortunately, that's going to be the main part of what people take away from this.

