Slate Ridge owner appeals a federal court's dismissal of his lawsuit

The owner of a controversial military-style training facility in West Pawlet is appealing a federal court's decision to dismiss his lawsuit — which sought to overturn a state judge's order that he dismantle several un-permitted structures on his property.

A federal judge dismissed Daniel Banyai's case last month. This week Banyai filed a notice that he'd bring his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

It's the latest twist in a long-running legal battle between Banyai and the town of Pawlet.

Two years ago a state court ordered Banyai to shut down a shooting range and military style training facility on his property. Banyai ignored the order. The court imposed more than $100,000 in fines — and this summer a judge issued an arrest warrant for Banyai. It was a rare move in an environmental court proceeding.

Banyai, in state court documents filed in late-July, claims to have torn down the un-permitted structures on his property.

