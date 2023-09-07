Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Slate Ridge owner appeals a federal court's dismissal of his lawsuit

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Daniel Banyai, the owner of a controversial military-style training facility in West Pawlet, said in a July court filing that he tore down several un-permitted buildings on his property.

The owner of a controversial military-style training facility in West Pawlet is appealing a federal court's decision to dismiss his lawsuit — which sought to overturn a state judge's order that he dismantle several un-permitted structures on his property.

A federal judge dismissed Daniel Banyai's case last month. This week Banyai filed a notice that he'd bring his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

It's the latest twist in a long-running legal battle between Banyai and the town of Pawlet.

Two years ago a state court ordered Banyai to shut down a shooting range and military style training facility on his property. Banyai ignored the order. The court imposed more than $100,000 in fines — and this summer a judge issued an arrest warrant for Banyai. It was a rare move in an environmental court proceeding.

Banyai, in state court documents filed in late-July, claims to have torn down the un-permitted structures on his property.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public's public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
