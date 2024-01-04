Vermont House overrides Gov. Scott's bottle bill veto

The Vermont House Thursday voted to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill that would significantly expand Vermont's bottle deposit law.

The proposal extends the current 5 cent deposit to all plastic bottles and sports energy drinks, and adds a 15 cent deposit to wine bottles. Lawmakers passed the bill last year, and Scott vetoed it in June.

But House Environment and Energy chair Amy Sheldon says the plan would ensure containers are recycled.

"Broadening the types of coverage of containers increases Vermonters' participation in legitimate closed loop recycling and meets the intent of the original Bottle Bill which has been so successful," Sheldon says.

But House Minority leader Patti McCoy says the bill would hurt commercial recycling programs.

"Recycling facilities are already processing materials that do not get redeemed which decreases the cost to Vermonters to get rid of their trash," McCoy says.

The Senate is scheduled to consider the veto override next week. A close vote is expected.

