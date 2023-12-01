Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont wants your input on potential climate change projects to fund through federal grant

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
Jim Cole
/
Associated Press
Vermont wants to hear from Vermonters about projects that can lead to significant declines in climate pollution.

The Agency of Natural Resources is asking the public to weigh in on possible climate change projects that can be funded through a one-time federal grant program.

The EPA has $5 billion to give out nationwide for climate pollution reduction grants.

The state says it wants to hear from Vermonters about projects that can lead to significant declines in climate pollution.

More from Vermont Public: Burlington approves plan that could cut UVMMC's fossil fuel consumption, despite opposition

Virtual public hearings have been scheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

For more information, and to register for the hearings, go to climatechange.vermont.gov and click on the calendar under “Get Involved.”

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman:

Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. 
