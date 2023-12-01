Freezing drizzle, heavy wet snow forecast for Vermont, northern New York this weekend

On this first day of meteorological winter, the National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont is in for some "active weather."

We're in for active weather the next several days. A few weather systems will track across the region, each one a bit messier than the one before it.



A warm front will bring rain later this evening. Temperatures will be too warm for snow, unless you're up at summit level. pic.twitter.com/9FehKi7Uny — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 1, 2023

A "hazardous weather outlook"has been issued for northern New York and most of Vermont.

Forecasters say starting Saturday night and into Sunday, freezing drizzle could make for slick travel conditions. And then a mix of rain and snow is expected to spread across the region later on Sunday and into Monday.

That could include several inches of heavy wet snow across higher terrain in northern New York and in parts of central and northern Vermont.

Below are some tips and guidance for how to stay warm and safe.



Some generator guidelines

For those who do lose power, here's a little generator 101 from Jim Brochhausen, who owns Brook Field Service in Northfield. He says if you have an automatic standby generator, these are some things to keep in mind:

Make sure your fuel tanks are full. If you run out of fuel and need an emergency delivery, particularly if it comes on a Sunday, that can be very expensive. And if there are trees down, fuel trucks might not make it to your house.

It's a good idea to test your generator. On a nice day, just turn it on and make sure it's ready to go. If you have an issue, don't wait for the power outage to call your generator service company.

If the battery in your generator dies, do not try to jumpstart it like you would a car.

Have a professional service your generator at least once a year.

If you have a gasoline-powered portable generator, Brochhausen has these tips:

Safety first: make sure you never run the generator inside, even if it's in a garage with the door open. Carbon monoxide is very deadly. Instead, run it outside, 10 feet away from windows and doors, with the exhaust pointed away from the building.

It’s important that the house has a manual transfer switch so the generator doesn’t back feed to the power grid. Some folks try to take shortcuts, which can be dangerous, particularly for line workers who are working to get power back on in your neighborhood.

Do not use ethanol gasoline in portable generators. They're small engines, and they need to run on premium gas; ethanol will ruin the generator over time. Plan ahead to address your fuel needs during a power outage.

With any kind of generator, try to be conservative with your electricity use when it’s on.

Other resources

