A lawsuit challenging noncitizen voting in Winooski has been thrown out.

Winooski and two other Vermont cities allow legal U.S. residents who are not citizens to vote in local elections. In Winooski, noncitizens can also vote on school board and school budget issues.

The lawsuit argued that only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote on school issues, because of how schools are funded statewide. The lawsuit was filed by the Vermont Republican Party, the national GOP and two Winooski residents.

Winooski mayor Kristine Lott says she's proud the city allows non-U.S. citizens to vote.

"It's good news that the courts have upheld the desires of Winooski voters and residents," Lott said. "Everyone who is here contributing in Winooski is able to have a say in these very local decisions that are happening and impact all our lives."

A Chittenden County judge granted the city's request to dismiss the case earlier this month, making it the third lawsuit challenging noncitizen voting in Vermont cities to be thrown out.

