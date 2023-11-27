Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Brattleboro woman known for her charity work died in a house fire on Saturday

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
The Brattleboro Fire Department announced in a press release that 61-year-old woman Deidre Baker died in a house fire over the weekend.

A Brattleboro woman died in a house fire late Saturday night.

Deirdre Baker, who was 61, was found on the second floor of her home after the two-alarm fire was extinguished early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Brattleboro Fire Department said firefighters could not enter the building because the fire was so substantial.

Nancy Kerylow went to high school with Baker, and said she excelled at encouraging other people to support her charity work in the community.

“She was just a really great person. She helped everybody, even when she was the one that needed the help," Kerylow said. "She battled cancer for years, and then this is a horrible way for her to go."

Baker was a Brattleboro Union High School graduate who organized the town’s free Christmas morning breakfast, as well as the annual Plunge for Charity.

The Plunge for Charity, which has been held for 20 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. 
