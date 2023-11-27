Brattleboro woman known for her charity work died in a house fire on Saturday

A Brattleboro woman died in a house fire late Saturday night.

Deirdre Baker, who was 61, was found on the second floor of her home after the two-alarm fire was extinguished early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Brattleboro Fire Department said firefighters could not enter the building because the fire was so substantial.

Nancy Kerylow went to high school with Baker, and said she excelled at encouraging other people to support her charity work in the community.

“She was just a really great person. She helped everybody, even when she was the one that needed the help," Kerylow said. "She battled cancer for years, and then this is a horrible way for her to go."

Baker was a Brattleboro Union High School graduate who organized the town’s free Christmas morning breakfast, as well as the annual Plunge for Charity.

The Plunge for Charity, which has been held for 20 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

