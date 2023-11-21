Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Foodbank says people can help in small ways this holiday season among rising food insecurity

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
Volunteers stack boxes
The Vermont Food Bank
/
Courtesy
Volunteers stack boxes at the Vermont Foodbank in 2020.

Food banks typically see an increase in visitors ahead of Thanksgiving. But for the Vermont Foodbank, that trend started several months ago.

The nonprofit distributed 44% more food in July than in June, according to CEO John Sayles. He says this summer's floods, inflation and COVID-19 have created more food insecurity among Vermonters.

More from Vermont Public: Charitable food organizations in Vermont say there's been a 'dramatic' increase in demand

Sayles expects to see a large number of people in need for some time.

“What we saw after the Great Recession in 2007 to 2008 — it took 10 years for the food insecurity rates to come down to the levels that they were prior to that. And, you know, I don't see any, any quick solutions here," Sayles says.

About 12% of the U.S. population experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to last year's USDA Household Food Security report. That's a 10% jump over 2021.

Sayles says there are three ways people can engage: donate, advocate and volunteer.

More from Vermont Public: How flood damage to Vermont's farms is changing food assistance programs

Sayles says that, as an organization, the Vermont Foodbank is facing the same challenges as people walking into grocery stores — like rising food costs — along with the rising number of people seeking assistance. Donations, especially this time of year, can help.

"At the food bank, we can make $1 go a lot farther than somebody going to the grocery store," Sayles says. "We get a lot of donated food, and we also purchase food but at the truckload, and so we can get a better deal. So I would always encourage people to donate money and to donate both to the food bank and to your local food shelf because we both need the assistance to make sure that the support keeps flowing."

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in VermontFood & AgricultureEconomy & Working
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Latest Stories