Vermont Department of Health debuts free naloxone home delivery program

The Vermont Department of Health Monday debuted a new home delivery program for naloxone, making the overdose reversal drug available free to anyone who requests it.

State deputy health commissioner Kelly Dougherty says Vermonters will be able to receive naloxone — also known under the brand name Narcan — through the mail in a kit.

"(The kit) includes two does of Narcan along with written instructions on how to use it. The kit also contains fentanyl test strips and instructions on how to use those, and then information on our VT Helplink and call center," Dougherty says.

Dougherty says VT Helplink is designed as a kind of one-stop resource for information on reducing the risk of a fatal opioid overdose.

The state has surpassed its own record for the number of such deaths three years running, and is on a pace to do so again this year.

