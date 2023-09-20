Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

What will it take to fix Vermonters' heating systems by winter? Gov. Scott wants to know.

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
A man in a button-down shirt speaks at a podium in front of maps of Vermont
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a news conference about flood recovery on July 19.

More than 1,000 Vermont households have reported flood-related damage to their home heating systems.

And the Scott administration wants to make sure they’re fixed before winter.

Gov. Phil Scott says the state will be reaching out to all Vermonters who reported damage to furnaces and other heating equipment.

He says the state will tailor a response based on feedback from that survey.

"If there’s so much that the in-state resources can’t help, or there’s a supply-chain issue in state, that we can use whatever means we can to reach out of state to provide for help," Scott said Wednesday.

Scott says he’s heard anecdotally that workforce shortages have prevented many households from getting needed heating repairs.

He says the state will also be available to provide financial assistance if needed.

