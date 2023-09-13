Another 20 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will reopen this weekend

The Vermont Agency of Transportation will reopen another stretch of the Lamoille County Rail Trail on Saturday.

Construction crews have repaired a 20-mile stretch connecting Cambridge and Wolcott. And when it comes back online this weekend, 73 miles of the 93-mile trail will be fully open.

Long stretches of the hiking and biking path were badly damaged in the July floods.

The state spent more than $31 million dollars to create the rail trail, and officials hope it will spur economic development in communities along its path.

The trail stretches from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.

