Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

Another 20 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will reopen this weekend

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published September 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
Two people bike on a gravel trail with construction equipment in the grass on one side and a sign warning of tractors on the other side of the path.
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
VPR File
Two people bike on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in 2015.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation will reopen another stretch of the Lamoille County Rail Trail on Saturday.

Construction crews have repaired a 20-mile stretch connecting Cambridge and Wolcott. And when it comes back online this weekend, 73 miles of the 93-mile trail will be fully open.

Long stretches of the hiking and biking path were badly damaged in the July floods.

The state spent more than $31 million dollars to create the rail trail, and officials hope it will spur economic development in communities along its path.

The trail stretches from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Related Content