Flooding forces hard questions about adding housing to Vermont's historic villages near rivers

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
A red car tries to move through a flooded road
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
State Street in Montpelier was closed due to water as the Winooski River rose on July 10. Montpelier is one of Vermont's many historic downtowns built along waterways.

Housing experts gathered in Randolph on Tuesday to consider the future of residential development in Vermont in the face of increased flood risks.

Josh Hanford, the state commissioner of housing and community development, said many of the places Vermont has designated for development are also at risk of climate-induced disasters.

“We must acknowledge that many of our villages, many of our communities, are built near the water, on the water, and face increased risks and challenges," Hanford said. "This demands that we ask some hard questions.”

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont planners share how flood rebuilding conversations are going

State and local planners have begun working on a package of proposals to reform Vermont’s land-use laws.

And they say floods of the type that Vermont experienced in July have forced the state to reconsider where it wants to cluster new housing projects.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

Peter Hirschfeld
