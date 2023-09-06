Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

Sen. Welch concerned budget battle in Congress could cut off additional FEMA aid to Vermont

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
A photo of a man in a suit and tie surrounded by other people holding out phones like recorders.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
Associated Press
Sen. Peter Welch talks with reporters as he arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Sen. Peter Welch is concerned that special FEMA flood relief money for Vermont could be held up by a larger budget battle in Congress.

The Biden Administration has proposed giving FEMA an extra $16 billion to help recovery efforts in Vermont, Hawaii, Florida and Louisiana.

But a group of Congressional Republicans called the House Freedom Caucus are demanding that any supplemental budget bill also include new policies to curb immigration on the Mexican border and limit the power of the Justice Department.

Welch thinks this could lead to a government shutdown at the end of the month.

"You know we've had a tradition for the most part that when a community or a state is the victim of a natural disaster, that we all come together and provide aid, whether you're a Republican or a Democrat," Welch said. "There's a new element here, and that's this narrow group of folks in the House who are willing to shut the government down — and are threatening to do it, and appear to be intent on doing it — that would be catastrophic for us who need FEMA relief."  

The supplemental budget bill also includes $20 million in additional military help for Ukraine, according to NPR, which the House Freedom Caucus opposes.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsPeter Welch2023 Flooding in Vermont
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content