Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Local News

Farnham named Vermont flood recovery leader

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
Floodwaters surround and cover a small roundabout next to a bridge
Anna Van Dine
/
For Vermont Public
Flooding at the Waterbury roundabout on July 11.

Gov. Phil Scott has named the deputy administration secretary as the state's chief flood recovery officer.

Doug Farnham has a lot of firsthand experience organizing the state's response to complicated issues: Farnham headed up the state's COVID-19 relief programs and has been the point person for the disbursal of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds.

Farnham says his primary goal in this new job is to help individuals, businesses, and towns coordinate the different resources at their disposal.

"And making sure those things make sense together," Farnham said, "and making sure the multiple agencies are working together in the best that they can to maximize the next four or five years hopefully of what is going to be historic investments in our state infrastructure."

Farnham says it will also be essential for Vermont to secure federal disaster relief funds to help assist recovery efforts.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News 2023 Flooding in VermontLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content