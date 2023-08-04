Farnham named Vermont flood recovery leader

Gov. Phil Scott has named the deputy administration secretary as the state's chief flood recovery officer.

Doug Farnham has a lot of firsthand experience organizing the state's response to complicated issues: Farnham headed up the state's COVID-19 relief programs and has been the point person for the disbursal of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds.

Farnham says his primary goal in this new job is to help individuals, businesses, and towns coordinate the different resources at their disposal.

"And making sure those things make sense together," Farnham said, "and making sure the multiple agencies are working together in the best that they can to maximize the next four or five years hopefully of what is going to be historic investments in our state infrastructure."

Farnham says it will also be essential for Vermont to secure federal disaster relief funds to help assist recovery efforts.

