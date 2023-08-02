Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

COVID on the rise nationwide, slight uptick in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
Peter Cade/Getty Images
An at-home COVID-19 swab test.

COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide.

And in Vermont, the latest data show a slight uptick in hospitalizations — 12 this week up from seven last week.

Dr. Mark Levine is commissioner of Vermont's Health Department. He said this kind of fluctuation in hospitalizations is common.

"So I wouldn't really read too much into that. Although each summer there has been a bit of a surge. And we've yet to see that this summer," Levine said.

Levine said the typical COVID health guidance still applies — get vaccinated or boosted, wear masks around vulnerable populations, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick. Levine said the newest vaccine is currently being manufactured and is intended to protect against the newest variant.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
