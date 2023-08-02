COVID on the rise nationwide, slight uptick in Vermont

COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide.

And in Vermont, the latest data show a slight uptick in hospitalizations — 12 this week up from seven last week.

Dr. Mark Levine is commissioner of Vermont's Health Department. He said this kind of fluctuation in hospitalizations is common.

"So I wouldn't really read too much into that. Although each summer there has been a bit of a surge. And we've yet to see that this summer," Levine said.

Levine said the typical COVID health guidance still applies — get vaccinated or boosted, wear masks around vulnerable populations, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick. Levine said the newest vaccine is currently being manufactured and is intended to protect against the newest variant.

