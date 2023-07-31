Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Local News

State economy expected to keep performing well despite flooding

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
hafakot
/
iStock
Vermont's economy is expected to continue performing well for at least six months despite catastrophic flooding this summer.

State economists say they're cautiously optimistic that Vermont's economy will continue to perform well for at least the next six months, despite recent catastrophic flooding.

Tom Kavet is the chief economist for the General Assembly.

He told legislative leaders Monday afternoon that he doesn't anticipate a major change in the state's revenue forecast because both inflation and unemployment are still quite low.

"The economy has been chugging right along with solid job growth, very low unemployment, so we're not seeing a lot of negative effects in the economy so there's a lot of momentum to it," Kavet said.

He also said it's difficult to estimate how flood damages will affect Vermont's tax base because he expects a fair amount of federal and private insurance money to come into the state.

"One might assume that it would be negative. Awful things happened. There's obvious loss of property, all this stuff — it might not be when we're talking revenues because of the impact of that outside money that's all," Kavet said.

The Scott Administration will begin accepting applications this week for a special state assistance program that will initially provide up to $20,000 in grants for businesses that suffered significant flood damage.

Kavet said the state still has a lot of unused federal pandemic and infrastructure funds on hand, which should also help stimulate the state economy.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsEconomy & Working
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content