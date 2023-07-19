WATCH: Gov. Phil Scott's flooding relief press conference
Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials discuss recovery efforts from last week's severe flooding in Vermont starting at 11 a.m.
This post will be updated following the press conference.
Vermont Public Classical 99.1 Rutland is moving! Pardon the interruption and tune into our new, stronger signal 107.5 starting Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials discuss recovery efforts from last week's severe flooding in Vermont starting at 11 a.m.
This post will be updated following the press conference.