Gov. Phil Scott: Vermont 'not out of the woods' with severe flooding

Gov. Phil Scott, in a media briefing Tuesday morning, urged Vermonters to remain vigilant and follow directives from public safety officials as communities across the state grapple with widespread flooding and washed out roads.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we are experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Scott said. “Floodwaters continue to rise in some places like our capital city, and have surpassed the levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene.”

Administration officials say Vermont is still at the earliest stages of this disaster and that evacuations, and rescues are ongoing.

And Scott issued a stark warning to Vermonters this morning that the emergency was far from over.

“Even though the sun may shine later today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground,” Scott said. “So I want to be clear — we are not out of the woods.”

Scott administration officials held a media briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. offering an update on the ongoing flooding battering Vermont. Here are some of the key takeaways:

