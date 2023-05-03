© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Sports betting bill gets support of Vermont Senate

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
Mature man using mobile app for live betting
Hirurg/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Both chambers of the Vermont Legislature have approved versions of a sports betting bill, and it has support from Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermonters will likely be able to place legal bets on sporting events starting in January.

Currently, Vermont is the only state in the Northeast that doesn't allow online sports betting. But the Senate advanced legislation this week to change that.

Under the bill, the Department of Liquor and Lottery would administer the program and license a limited number of national gambling companies.

It's estimated that sports betting could raise roughly $10 million a year in new revenue when fully implemented.

Windsor Sen. Alison Clarkson said there are several goals with the bill.

"It captures lost revenue which would otherwise go to other states or offshore criminal organizations," Clarkson said. "It moves sports wagering from the dangerous illicit market to a safe legal and regulated market."

The bill also reserves roughly half a million dollars a year to fund treatment programs for Vermonters with gambling problems.

The House has approved a similar bill and the plan enjoys the support of Gov. Phil Scott.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
