Online sports betting bill passes the Vermont House

Vermonters may soon be allowed to place bets on most sporting events under a bill that received final approval in the House last week.

Currently, Vermont is the only state in the Northeast that doesn't allow online sports betting.

The proposed legislation would permit up to six national sports betting companies to operate in the state.

And lawmakers estimate that the marketplace could raise roughly $15 million per year.

Vergennes Rep. Matthew Birong, a Democrat, said it was time for Vermont to allow sports betting.

"In the spring of 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a federal ban on the activity of wagering on live sports," Birong said. "Since then, 36 states have legalized the activity or have passed legislation preparing to do so, with seven more considering legislation to legalize."

The legislation also has the support of Gov. Phil Scott.

