Local News

Online sports betting bill passes the Vermont House

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
A hand holding up a smartphone that has the word "bet" and a green field on the screen, with a TV screen with that same field on it in the background.
svetikd/Getty Images
/
iStock
Online sports betting is inching closer to legalization in Vermont after House lawmakers passed a bill that would allow it here.

Vermonters may soon be allowed to place bets on most sporting events under a bill that received final approval in the House last week.

Currently, Vermont is the only state in the Northeast that doesn't allow online sports betting.

The proposed legislation would permit up to six national sports betting companies to operate in the state.

And lawmakers estimate that the marketplace could raise roughly $15 million per year.

More from Vermont Public: What would it look like to legalize sports betting in Vermont?

Vergennes Rep. Matthew Birong, a Democrat, said it was time for Vermont to allow sports betting.

"In the spring of 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a federal ban on the activity of wagering on live sports," Birong said. "Since then, 36 states have legalized the activity or have passed legislation preparing to do so, with seven more considering legislation to legalize."    

The legislation also has the support of Gov. Phil Scott.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message, or get in touch with reporter Bob Kinzel:

