Local News

WATCH: Records are more than a fad at these Vt. businesses putting their own stamp on vinyl

Vermont Public | By Connor Cyrus,
Holt Albee
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT

Vinyl records, once viewed as a relic of the past, have been making a comeback in recent years. In fact, in 2022, records made up 70% of all physical music sales, outselling CDs for the first time in 35 years.

In this video, host Connor Cyrus learns more about the world of vinyl records. He starts by learning how they're made by speaking with the owner of the Burlington Record Plant and even jumps in on the action by using his new skills to press a record himself.

"You hear it time and time again, people do like tangible objects, and they like the feel of vinyl," says owner Justin Crowther. "I feel like you get the opportunity for high-resolution artwork. The idea of the vinyl color matching the artwork I think is really special."

Burlington Record Plant Crew2.jpg
Vermont Public
From left to right: Andrew Rowekamp, Justin Crowther, Mitchell Baker
Justin-Connor holding up record.jpg
Vermont Public

Crowther goes on to say, "Sonically speaking, there is an advantage to the playback, to the listening experience. And I think, from my perspective, it's so difficult to make, well; it makes it that much more special because you can't just make it overnight. It's not an instant gratification item."

Connor Cyrus then travels to Londonderry to learn about the people who are selling records and why they love music on a vinyl record.

sujay and teresa.jpg
Vermont Public
Sujay and Teressa Patel
records in bins.jpg
Vermont Public

Sujay and Teresa Patel are owners of In the Moment Records in Londonderry, and they've experienced the renewed interest in vinyl firsthand. The couple says their record shop builds community.

"There's all kinds of knowledge here, we're like a library, but in vinyl format. There's always something new to learn," Sujay says. "For me, that was a business that I was like, nothing's gonna get stale here, as long as there's a want for it."

Learn more about Sujay and Teresa Patel and Justin Crowther by watching the video



Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Holt Albee
