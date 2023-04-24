WATCH: Records are more than a fad at these Vt. businesses putting their own stamp on vinyl

Vinyl records, once viewed as a relic of the past, have been making a comeback in recent years. In fact, in 2022, records made up 70% of all physical music sales, outselling CDs for the first time in 35 years.

In this video, host Connor Cyrus learns more about the world of vinyl records. He starts by learning how they're made by speaking with the owner of the Burlington Record Plant and even jumps in on the action by using his new skills to press a record himself.

"You hear it time and time again, people do like tangible objects, and they like the feel of vinyl," says owner Justin Crowther. "I feel like you get the opportunity for high-resolution artwork. The idea of the vinyl color matching the artwork I think is really special."

Vermont Public From left to right: Andrew Rowekamp, Justin Crowther, Mitchell Baker

Vermont Public

Crowther goes on to say, "Sonically speaking, there is an advantage to the playback, to the listening experience. And I think, from my perspective, it's so difficult to make, well; it makes it that much more special because you can't just make it overnight. It's not an instant gratification item."

Connor Cyrus then travels to Londonderry to learn about the people who are selling records and why they love music on a vinyl record.

Vermont Public Sujay and Teressa Patel

Vermont Public

Sujay and Teresa Patel are owners of In the Moment Records in Londonderry, and they've experienced the renewed interest in vinyl firsthand. The couple says their record shop builds community.

"There's all kinds of knowledge here, we're like a library, but in vinyl format. There's always something new to learn," Sujay says. "For me, that was a business that I was like, nothing's gonna get stale here, as long as there's a want for it."

Learn more about Sujay and Teresa Patel and Justin Crowther by watching the video, and weigh in with your record experiences on social media.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.