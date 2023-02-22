© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

What listener question should 'Brave Little State' answer next?

Vermont Public | By Mae Nagusky
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
Farm Ballet
Lisa Rathke/AP
/
AP
In this July 16, 2016 photo, members of the Farm to Ballet Project perform at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte, Vt to raise money for local agriculture and increase the audience for classical ballet. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Finalists include questions about young musicians, communes, and dancing.

Want to have a say in the question that Brave Little State explores in an upcoming episode? Now is your chance to vote!

Loading...

Voting will be open until Thursday, March 2, 2023. We welcome friendly competition, so feel free to spread the word in your networks and on social media to build support for your favorite question!

We'll feature the winning question in late April.

About the show

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's people-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

Recently we've answered your questions about birthing centers, medical aid in dying, and Vermont's power grid.

To submit your own questions and access our full episode archive, head to bravelittlestate.org.

